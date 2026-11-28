The Brief Firefighters responded at 9:24 a.m. Saturday to a structure fire in the 100 block of Broad Street in Red Wing. The Red Wing Fire Department said crews found smoke coming from a third-floor window and reported no injuries. The fire department said an unattended fire used for heat inside a building not approved for occupancy caused the fire.



Firefighters say an improperly installed heat source inside a building not approved for occupancy sparked a Saturday morning fire in Red Wing.

Crews respond to Broad Street fire

What we know:

The Red Wing Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at about 9:24 a.m. Saturday, to the 100 block of Broad Street and arrived within three minutes.

When crews got there, the fire department said firefighters saw smoke coming from a third-floor window.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The Red Wing Fire Department said the building's layout and condition led multiple area fire departments to respond with extra personnel and resources.

The fire department said firefighters determined the fire was caused by an unattended fire being used as a heat source inside a building that was not approved for occupancy.

According to the fire department, the heating setup was improperly installed and did not have enough ventilation.

The fire remains under investigation, according to the Red Wing Fire Department.

The department has not released more details about the building or the investigation.

What we don't know:

The fire department has not said who was inside the building, how much damage was caused or whether any charges or citations are possible.

Officials also have not said what kind of heat source was being used.