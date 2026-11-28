The Brief A 76-year-old Lakeville man who survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face was ordered to give up his weapons after telling authorities he was planning to kill Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Court documents show the man communicated with hospital staff via handwritten notes and said he was using AI to "work out the details of the plan" for years. Law enforcement served a search warrant and located a "POLICE" tactical vest with rifle plates as well as other items showing he was planning an attack since 2021. Court records show an Extreme Risk Protection Order, derived from Minnesota's Red Flag law, was filed and granted in Dakota County, but there is no record of the man being charged with a crime.



A Lakeville man who admitted to planning to kill Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has now been placed under an Extreme Risk Protection Order by a Dakota County judge.

Law enforcement discovered the man's plot after he survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face and told hospital staff about the assassination plot via handwritten notes.

Lakeville man admits to planning to kill Minnesota governor

Timeline:

Court records show the Minnesota State Patrol filed an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) midday on Wednesday, Nov. 25, which was granted by a Dakota County judge later that same day.

The order bans the man from possessing firearms and also revokes his permits to carry and purchase guns.

The petition states that the Lakeville Police Department responded to a home in the 16000 block of East Lake Drive on Sunday, Nov. 22, after getting a report that a man shot himself in the face.

That man was then stabilized and taken to Regions Hospital, where he the told hospital staff via handwritten note that he had been planning to kill Gov. Walz for years, according to the ERPO filing.

He also reportedly said he was using AI to "work out the details of the plan," the ERPO order states.

The order also states the man said "the timing has not worked out yet, but he planned to kill the governor and then himself right after," while pointing out there was no set date for an attack.

Warrant served:

Law enforcement then served a search warrant at his home and found a "POLICE" tactical vest equipped with rifle-rated armor plates as well as "several other items showing he has been doing research / planning of a targeted attack since 2021," according to the ERPO order.

Authorities believe the man has at least 10 guns. The ERPO adds that his sons are believed to be in possession of some of the guns that they took from his home, and they are not cooperating with law enforcement.

The ERPO filing also notes the man was charged with criminal 5th degree assault in 1996.

What's next:

The petition, filed Wednesday, notes that the man is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Authorities also pointed out that the man shot himself with a handgun after getting into an argument with his wife over her considering a divorce and that he could still pose a danger to her.

The emergency ERPO only lasts two weeks, and there is a hearing set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 9 to consider extending it.

According to Minnesota law, long-term ERPOs can last between six months and a year.

Minnesota Red Flag Law, Extreme Risk Protection Orders

The backstory:

The Extreme Risk Protection Order Law, commonly referred to as the Red Flag Law, necessitates a request from law enforcement, a prosecutor, or a family member to initiate action. There are two types of orders under this law:

Emergency orders, issued immediately by a judge, and last fourteen days. Long-term orders, which span six months to a year, require a court hearing involving the gun owner.

The subject of the order has to give up their guns within 24 hours.

READ MORE: Minnesota's new Red Flag Law takes effect: How it works

Most data from states with similar laws focuses on suicide prevention, with studies showing a significant reduction in suicide rates linked to these laws. The impact on mass shooting prevention and other forms of gun violence is less conclusive, though advocates are optimistic about the law's potential to save lives.

READ MORE: Minneapolis shooting renews push to expand Minnesota's red flag law