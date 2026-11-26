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The Brief Minneapolis tied with Atlanta as the No. 10 U.S. city Americans want to move to, according to a new report. The city earned its ranking based on strong online search interest and more people moving into the Twin Cities area. Beyond moving trends, recent studies and tourism data highlight Minneapolis' affordability compared to other metros, alongside its parks and high-quality healthcare.



More Americans are apparently searching for a fresh start in the Twin Cities, and population data suggests a lot of them are actually making the move.

New research from the house and pet-sitting platform TrustedHousesitters ranked Minneapolis as one of the top 10 U.S. cities Americans most want to relocate to.

Minneapolis considered a top relocation destination

The backstory:

To build its ranking, TrustedHousesitters compared 50 major U.S. cities. Researchers looked at U.S. Census data and monthly Google searches related to moving.

Minneapolis and Atlanta tied for the No. 10 spot for relocating.

Charlotte, North Carolina, claimed the top spot overall, directly ahead of Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Online curiosity played a big role in pushing Minneapolis into the top 10. Searches for "moving to Minneapolis" and "living in Minneapolis" outpaced those for both Austin and Houston.

Where people are moving from

Big picture view:

That online interest is showing up in actual moves. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest population estimates, 7,690 more people moved into the Twin Cities metro from other parts of the country than people who moved away between July 2024 and July 2025.

Combined with births and international arrivals, the Twin Cities metro reached an estimated population of 3.79 million in July 2025.

Statewide Census Bureau data also shows 8,300 more people moved to Minnesota from other states than people who left over the same period, marking the state's first positive gain from domestic moves since 2018.

Neighboring Wisconsin sent the most new residents to Minnesota, followed by California, North Dakota, Florida, Iowa, and Illinois.

What makes Minneapolis attractive to newcomers?

Local perspective:

National studies have recently highlighted some of the pros of living in the Twin Cities.

A SmartAsset analysis named Minneapolis-St. Paul the top metro in the Midwest for keeping more of your paycheck, leaving residents with roughly $25,300 a year above basic living costs before taxes.

WalletHub also named Minneapolis a top-10 city to retire, citing senior activities and high-quality healthcare.

Official tourism groups Explore Minnesota and Meet Minneapolis also point to the metro's interconnected lakes, thousands of miles of paved bike trails, theater district, award-winning restaurant scene and pro sports teams across every major league.