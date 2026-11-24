The Brief Earlier this month, Rep. Tom Emmer won a seventh-consecutive reelection to represent Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District in Congress. As the Minority Whip in a prominent role for the House of Representatives, Emmer will need to navigate a House and Senate that flipped into Democrat control during the midterms. He joined FOX 9's All Day to discuss the election results, the current status of the war with Iran and the agenda ahead for the Republican Party.



Following a seventh-consecutive reelection to represent Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District in Congress, Rep. Tom Emmer joined FOX 9’s All Day to react to the midterm election results and discuss what’s next for the Republican Party.

The full interview can be watched above, while excerpts can be read below.

Rep. Emmer on midterm election results

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While noting that a recount for Minnesota’s first congressional district was still underway, despite GOP candidate Brad Finstad trailing by 300+ votes, Rep. Emmer says such a change of power dynamics, and loss of seats for Republicans in Congress, will be a challenge that the party will need to overcome in the years ahead.

"I think what you're seeing is we need to take responsibility for our messaging. We did not listen to the American people," Rep. Emmer said on Tuesday. "I mean, I'm trying to be very clear about this with our people ... The idea that you were going to fix an economy that had been destroyed under Joe Biden in two years was not realistic. And we should have been sticking with that economic message from day one, and we didn't do it. Ultimately, Democrats did talk to those issues when they talked about affordability. And at the end of the day, when you don't listen to the American people, this is what happens."

Rep. Emmer on war with Iran

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While discussing a war with Iran that has been ongoing for nine months, and that President Trump has declared the U.S. has "won" several times over, Emmer outlined his position on its current progress, and when he thinks it should end.

"First off, I think the president's on the right side of history when it comes to Iran. They should never have a nuclear weapon. It would be dangerous for more than just the United States," Rep. Emmer said on Tuesday. "We do need to get it resolved … In that whole region we need peace restored. When it comes to the war, if it is a war, I don't know what it is right now – it seems more like a stalemate."

Rep. Emmer on Republican agenda ahead

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As Republicans are poised to lose control of both the Senate and House in the legislative session ahead, and the next two-year election cycle, Rep. Emmer touched on what he believes should be the focus of the party for voters going forward, as he will also be acting as the Minority Whip in a prominent role.

"Well, we'll work with anybody. I'll work with anybody who actually wants to do pro-growth policies, pro-family policies, pro-America policies. But no, we will not do much if somebody starts to advance a Marxist agenda … There should be a joint effort to resolve these problems. And, you know, the New Democrat majorities that are coming in, they campaigned on affordability, but that's what they're going to have to deliver. And right now, it doesn't look like that's where their focus is," Rep. Emmer said. "I think most Americans do agree that we should be putting them first. We should be putting their kids first. We should give them choices when it comes to their health care, when it comes to what kinds of food they want to eat, when it comes to how they're going to educate their kids. I think most Americans are aligned with that. I think the bigger issue for Republicans is we need to reestablish our identity as to who we are and what we offer. We got to be for something. And, we're going to have to get past this Trump Arrangement Syndrome because, at some point ... We all got to get over ourselves."