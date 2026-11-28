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The Brief New Hope police said officers found a doe stuck in mud at Dorothy Mary Park after a resident called for help. Police said the pond had started to freeze around the deer as she struggled to get free. Police said officers, West Metro Fire and an animal control officer freed the deer and took her to a wildlife rehabilitation center.



A deer pulled from freezing mud at Dorothy Mary Park is now getting care after a rescue involving police, firefighters and animal control.

Deer rescue at Dorothy Mary Park

What we know:

According to New Hope police, a resident alerted officers to a deer in distress at Dorothy Mary Park.

Police said officers, West Metro Fire and the city's animal control officer responded after the resident reported the doe was stuck in the mud.

Police said the pond had started to freeze around her while she struggled to free herself.

Officials said responders recognized the doe needed help and worked together to carefully free her.

After that, police said the team safely transported the deer to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say when the deer became stuck, how long she was in the mud or what specific injuries or health concerns she may have had.

They also did not identify the wildlife rehabilitation center in the statement.