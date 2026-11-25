The Brief The Twin Cities metro has not experienced accumulating snow yet this fall season. If the current forecast holds, this would likely be just the third time since 1872 that the Twin Cities hasn’t had at least a dusting of snow before December. Much of the Midwest Great Lakes region and the Northeast has all been snowless, while areas farther to the south could get several inches of snow before the rest of us.



After a couple of tiny flakes in the Twin Cities Tuesday night with some light coatings in southwestern Minnesota, the metro area still hasn’t experienced the blessing of accumulating snow so far this fall season. While it may seem fairly normal, it’s not.

Latest 1st accumulating snowfall records

Local perspective:

We have had plenty of very meager months of November when it comes to our overall snow totals, with many years getting less than an inch over the course of the whole month. But, we almost always get something.

Well, maybe not this year.

If the current forecast holds, this would likely be just the third time since 1872 that the Twin Cities hasn’t had at least a dusting of snow before December.

Dig deeper:

I'm specifically talking about accumulating snow. All the buzz online has been for the "first flakes seen." That is not something that can be measured since it doesn’t actually leave a trail if you aren’t right there witnessing it. Even the National Weather Service has admitted that "light flakes" or what’s called a "trace" of snow in the climate records, aren’t all that accurate because it’s not something that really ends up in the official snow gauge.

We stick with accumulating snow, which is a far more accurate metric over time. So, what is accumulation? Well, one tenth of an inch, or "a dusting," is considered the smallest amount of accumulation possible.

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Slow start to snow season in Midwest

Big picture view:

It’s not just the Twin Cities that has had a slow start to the snow season though. Much of the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast have been snowless. Places like Denver, Fargo, North Dakota, Detroit, Buffalo, New York, Des Moines, Iowa, and Cleveland should have all seen at least minor accumulating snow by now.

However, areas farther to our south could get several inches of snow before the rest of us. In a weird set of circumstances, St Louis, Indianapolis, Chicago, Memphis, Tennessee and Nashville could all get accumulating snow over the next two days, which would be ahead of the traditionally snowier cities to the north. Weirdly, even parts of west Texas have seen an inch or two of snow before much of Minnesota this season.

What's next:

So what does this say for the rest of the snow season? It’s anyone’s guess, but the overall lack of snow in places that usually have it by now is a very "El Niño" thing to do. At this point, barring a couple of big snow storms, which can happen any year regardless of El Niño, we are likely to finish below average in the snow department.

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