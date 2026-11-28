The Brief Mohamed Yusuf, the 51-year-old Uber driver who was allegedly attacked in Hopkins by his passenger, died in the hospital Saturday morning. The suspect, 25-year-old Samit Apurva Patel, was initially charged with attempted murder following the attack and was released from jail on an $800,000 conditional bond. Leaders in the Somali-American community called for a hate crime investigation, but the Hennepin County Attorney said there was not enough evidence to prove that was a motive.



The Uber driver who was allegedly attacked by his passenger in Hopkins, 51-year-old Mohamed Yusuf, died at the hospital.

The Council of American Islamic Relations and the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Driver Association confirmed that Yusuf has died following the attack.

READ MORE: Family says Uber driver left in coma after Hopkins assault

Uber driver dies weeks after Hopkins attack

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Yusuf died at the Hennepin County Medical Center from injuries he sustained in the Nov. 14 attack.

CAIR-Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein shared the following statement:

"To God we belong and to Him we return. We are heartbroken by the loss of Mohamed Yusuf. This is a shocking and painful moment for our community. We pray for his soul and for strength for his family, and we will continue standing with them as they seek answers and justice."

The Minnesota Uber/Lyft Driver Association also confirmed he died on Saturday morning.

Hopkins police statement

Local perspective:

The Hopkins Police Department said it was notified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner that the victim of the Nov. 14 assault has died.

The police department adds that they are working with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office to obtain more information, which will then be provided to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for review of and consideration of any amendments to the criminal charges in the case.

READ MORE: Hopkins Uber attack: Prosecutors say not enough evidence to prove bias motivated attack

Monday news conference

What's next:

CAIR said Yusuf's family will hold a news conference on Monday. Details on the timing of that conference have not been shared.

Assault suspect out on bond

Samit Apurva Patel, charged with attempted murder after an Uber driver was left with life-threatening injuries. (Supplied)

Dig deeper:

The man accused of assaulting Yusuf, 25-year-old Samit Apurva Patel, was released from custody on Nov. 18 on an $800,000 conditional bond and is subject to electronic home monitoring.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Saturday that her office will be upgrading the charge against Patel to second-degree intentional murder.

"We recently learned that Mohamed Yusuf has passed away from the injuries he sustained. We will be amending the complaint to upgrade the charge to second degree intentional murder. Our thoughts are with Mohamed's family and all of his loved ones," Moriarty said in a statement.

READ MORE: Hopkins Uber driver attack suspect released from jail

Patel was initially charged with attempted murder after police found Yusuf lying in a ditch with life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors say Patel strangled Mohamed Yusuf with his seatbelt and then ran him over with his own car.