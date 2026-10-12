Eden Prairie Homecoming shooting: Alleged gunman makes first court appearance

The Brief Adam Abdihakeem Adam, accused of shooting two people outside Eden Prairie High School's Homecoming football game, made his first court appearance on Monday. Adam is charged with assault and riot, both with a dangerous weapon. Adam was released from the Hennepin County Jail Saturday night after posting bond.



The man accused of shooting two people in the parking lot outside Eden Prairie High School’s Homecoming football game made his first court appearance on Monday.

Adam Abdihakeem Adam appears in court

What we know:

Adam Abdihakeem Adam, 18, made his first appearance in Hennepin County Court Monday afternoon. He is charged with assault and riot, both with a dangerous weapon.

Adam was released from the Hennepin County Jail Saturday night after posting bond.

FOX 9’s Emily Pofahl was in the courtroom Monday, and reports the judge for the case added electronic monitoring and bail conditions for Adam. He must not have access to a passport, stay away from Eden Prairie High School, is not allowed to have weapons, cannot contact the victims and not have any drugs or alcohol.

Shooting investigation

The backstory:

According to the charges, surveillance video showed two cars entering a parking lot shortly before the shooting on the evening of Oct. 2. A fight involving 10 people then broke out near the vehicles.

The driver of one of the cars got out and fired at the two victims and fled the scene, court documents said. Authorities ultimately learned the driver was Adam, who was driving his brother's car.

Investigators were able to track Adam's phone with his car before, during and after the shooting, the charges said. After the shooting, Adam abandoned his phone and changed his phone number.

Officers then executed a search warrant at Adam's home in St. Louis Park and found clothes that matched what the shooter was wearing in the surveillance video.

4 men facing riot charges

What we know:

Hennepin County prosecutors charged four men Friday with one count each of third-degree riot involving unlawful force or violence.

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The four men charged are:

Abdirahman Ahmed Jama, 18, of Minneapolis

Musab Ibrahim Aden, 18, of St. Paul

Omar Adan Abdullahi, 19, of Burnsville

Mahamed Ali Haji, 20, of Savage

It's unknown whether they have been taken into custody.