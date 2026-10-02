Eden Prairie homecoming evacuated after 2 shot, scene secured: Police

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The Brief A large police emergency response was reported outside the Eden Prairie High School football stadium on Friday night, with those present being evacuated. Authorities say police have since secured the scene. FOX 9 is working to confirm details. Check back for updates.



Eden Prairie officials evacuated its homecoming game on Friday following a shooting incident that left two injured.

Eden Prairie homecoming evacuation

What we know:

An emergency response was first reported around 8:40 p.m., according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Officials say evacuation of the area around the high school continues, and the Eden Prairie Police Department, Eden Prairie Fire Department and Hennepin County EMS are working to keep the area secure and support reunification efforts.

Dig deeper:

The Eden Prairie Police Department says it has since secured the area.

Parents have been directed to meet with any students who were potentially present during the incident at Round Lake Park.

The area will remain blocked off to the public for the foreseeable future, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police say they are currently investigating the incident, and no one is in custody at this time.

Officials have not yet given any indication on when the game might be rescheduled, or if classes might be canceled in the district on Monday.