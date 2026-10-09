Eden Prairie homecoming shooting: Gunman charged with assault, riot

The Brief Eden Prairie police, along with the Minnesota BCA and other law enforcement agencies, will be providing an update on the recent shootings in Eden Prairie. The alleged homecoming shooter, 18-year-old Adam Abdihakeem Adam, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree riot with a dangerous weapon. The press conference can be watched live in the player above.



The alleged gunman in the Eden Prairie homecoming shooting has been charged Friday after he was arrested Thursday.

Law enforcement agencies are holding a press conference to provide an update on the recent shootings involving Somali gang activity in Eden Prairie.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. and can be watched in the player above.

Law enforcement update

What we know:

Several leaders from law enforcement agencies will be speaking at the press conference to discuss the Eden Prairie homecoming shooting and the shooting at a gas station in the city.

Officials will also be providing an update on a recent meeting between law enforcement leaders coordinated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) regarding Somali gang activity.

Here is who will be speaking:

Matt Sackett , Eden Prairie Police Chief

Dawanna Witt , Hennepin County Sheriff

Todd Milburn , Edina Police Chief

Bryan Kruelle , St. Louis Park Police Chief

Booker Hodges , Bloomington Police Chief

Drew Evans, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent

Eden Prairie homecoming shooting

The backstory:

Eden Prairie police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the shooting that took place at the high school's homecoming football game on Oct. 2.

Police say the man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 55 and Penn Avenue in Minneapolis. He is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail for suspected second-degree assault.

That man, Adam Abdihakeem Adam, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of riot with a dangerous weapon.

The incident started with a fight on the stadium grounds that police broke up. Minutes later, shots were fired in the parking lot. The shooting left two teenagers injured and prompted officials to evacuate the stadium.

The homecoming game against Minnetonka was canceled and was rescheduled.

Police say that the shooting involved local Somali gangs but was not connected to the other gang-related shooting in the city at a gas station that happened on Monday.