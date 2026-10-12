Eden Prairie football game security changes after homecoming shooting

The Brief Wednesday night's Eden Prairie-Eastview football game will have metal detectors, student ID checks and a stricter bag policy after the homecoming shooting. District officials say no one will be allowed into the stadium once halftime starts and groups will not be allowed to gather outside. District officials also plan a community forum on school safety, but no date has been set.



Fans heading to Eden Prairie's next home football game will see tighter security across the stadium.

Security changes set for Wednesday night game

What we know:

At Wednesday night's home game at Eden Prairie High School, district officials say spectators will see a wider security presence when the Eagles take on the Eastview Lightning.

The changes come after two people were shot outside the school's homecoming football game and thousands of spectators had to be evacuated from the stadium.

District officials say there will be one security entrance for each team, with metal detectors that every spectator will have to go through. Only students from Eden Prairie and Eastview will be allowed into the stadium with a valid student ID.

District officials say backpacks will not be allowed. Spectators can bring only clear bags and small handbags or purses.

How leaders are responding beyond game day

What they're saying:

Mayor Ron Case said, "Obviously bullets flying through the air is incredibly concerning."

"We can't prevent everything from happening. But when we have strong procedures and practices in place that puts us in a position that when something does occur, that we can respond in the ways that we need to," said Dr. Josh Swanson, superintendent of Eden Prairie Schools.

The school board and City Council hold joint meetings twice a year, and leaders used this one to compare notes about recent events.

District officials also announced additional steps around the stadium meant to help people feel safe.

The backstory:

At Eden Prairie High School's homecoming football game, two people were shot outside the stadium and thousands of spectators were evacuated.

At the joint meeting, district officials outlined new plans for Wednesday night's game.

District officials say they will use a private security company used by U.S. Bank Stadium to help with the entrances. District officials also say no groups will be allowed to gather outside the stadium and no one will be allowed to enter the game once halftime begins.

District officials say spectators will also notice police cars at school entrances, police drones in the air and increased patrols through the parking lots.

They say they are planning a community forum on school safety where they will hear public comment, but no date has been set.