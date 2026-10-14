Eden Prairie homecoming shooting: Riot suspect charged in separate graduation gun incident

The Brief An 18-year-old charged in connection with the Eden Prairie homecoming shooting now faces a separate weapons charge. Police allegedly found a gun and ammunition during a traffic stop outside the school's graduation ceremony in June. Abdirahman Jama is facing a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol without a permit.



An 18-year-old man facing a riot charge in connection with the Eden Prairie High School homecoming shooting is now facing a separate weapons charge stemming from an incident outside the school's graduation ceremony in June.

Abdirahman Ahmed Jama, 18, was charged on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with one gross misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol without a permit in connection with the June 7 incident.

Gun found outside Eden Prairie graduation

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Eden Prairie High School was holding its graduation ceremony at Grace Church on June 7 when police noticed a vehicle speeding through the parking lot around 7 p.m.

Officers reported the car had heavily tinted windows and was driving through several rows of the parking lot at a speed they deemed unsafe given the number of pedestrians in the area.

Police attempted to stop the driver, who continued driving before eventually pulling over, according to the complaint.

When officers approached, they reportedly heard several loud thumps coming from inside and noticed people moving around. Officers found four men inside the car and ordered the backseat passengers to get out.

Jama, who was reportedly sitting behind the driver, initially refused to exit the vehicle.

"Bro, I'm not stepping out. What the f**k?" Jama allegedly told officers, according to the complaint.

Charges allege Jama reached into his pocket, grabbed a magazine for a firearm, and threw it onto the rear seat as he exited the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and reported finding an unloaded Glock 27 pistol in a seat pocket directly in front of where Jama had been sitting, charges claim. The magazine Jama is accused of discarding was partially loaded with ammunition and matched the gun, according to the complaint.

Investigators determined that none of the four people in the vehicle had a valid permit to carry a firearm.

Connection to Eden Prairie homecoming shooting

Dig deeper:

Jama is also one of five men facing a riot charge in connection with the Oct. 2 shooting outside Eden Prairie High School's homecoming football game.

The incident started with a fight on the stadium grounds that police broke up. Authorities said several of those involved were making gang signs during the disturbance, and multiple people were ejected from the stadium.

The shooting happened after a fight broke out between two groups in the school parking lot, and left two people injured. Law enforcement evacuated the stadium and the football game was canceled for the night.

First court appearance

What we know:

Jama made his first court appearance in the two cases on Wednesday morning.

For the riot charge, a judge set bail at $10,000 without conditions or $3,000 with conditions.

In the separate weapons case, bail was set at $6,000, with conditions prohibiting Jama from possessing firearms or ammunition and attending Eden Prairie school events.

READ MORE: 3 men appear in court on riot charges for Eden Prairie homecoming shooting

What we don't know:

The weapons charge was filed Oct. 13, more than four months after the graduation incident and shortly after Jama was charged in connection with the homecoming shooting.

Court records do not explain why the June incident resulted in charges several months later.

What's next:

As of Wednesday afternoon, Jama remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

Jama's next court appearance in the riot case is scheduled for Nov. 4. A court date has not yet been set in the separate weapons case.