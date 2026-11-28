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The Brief A Pew Research analysis estimates there are more than 1,200 Flock cameras in Minnesota, mostly concentrated in the Twin Cities metro. Several Minnesota cities have paused, canceled or declined to renew their Flock contracts in 2026 amid privacy concerns To address growing nationwide backlash, Flock announced platform changes taking effect in 2027.



You may have driven past one without even noticing, and depending on where you live, there could be dozens or even hundreds in your county.

A recent Pew Research study estimates there are roughly 110,000 Flock cameras scanning license plates nationwide, amid a growing debate over public safety and privacy.

What are Flock cameras?

The backstory:

Mounted in neighborhoods across the U.S., Flock cameras take photos of vehicles and use artificial intelligence to record details like the vehicle's license plate number, make, model and color, along with the time it drove by.

Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company founded in 2017, sells the cameras to police departments, sheriff's offices, neighborhood associations and private businesses.

The company says it provides the technology, while each buyer controls who can access the footage and how long to keep it under local laws.

How many Flock cameras does your county have?

Dig deeper:

Flock hasn't released a public map of its camera network. To determine just how many might be scattered across the country, Pew pulled data from OpenStreetMap, a crowdsourced mapping project where volunteers log camera locations.

RELATED: Flock cameras and privacy concerns: Where Minnesota communities stand

Because the map relies on volunteer entries, Pew notes its figures are a conservative estimate rather than an official count.

By comparison, Flock told The Washington Post in August 2026 that it operates more than 120,000 cameras across 6,000 communities. Meanwhile, a separate map built by cybersecurity researcher Joshua Michael lists roughly 175,000 cameras, according to Pew.

By the numbers:

In Minnesota, Pew's analysis identified 1,249 Flock cameras across 49 counties. The Twin Cities metro holds the largest share, led by Hennepin County with 375 cameras, Washington County with 181, Anoka County with 139, Ramsey County with 100 and Dakota County with 79.

See the table below for more county-by-county camera estimates.

The Flock camera controversy

Local perspective:

Several Minnesota communities have pushed back against the cameras over privacy and surveillance concerns.

Cities including Columbia Heights, Crystal, Duluth, North Branch and West St. Paul canceled, paused or declined to renew their Flock contracts in 2026, while St. Paul removed two cameras and Winona decided not to replace eight stolen ones.

Big picture view:

Those local disputes mirror a wider national debate over how police use automated license plate readers.

Over the summer, the American Civil Liberties Union launched its "Get The Flock Out" campaign urging communities to cancel Flock contracts and pass state bans. The advocacy group contends that police can search and share drivers' travel histories with little oversight and noted that fewer than 1% of scanned cars are linked to a crime.

Just weeks ahead of the November midterms, a national survey by Data for Progress also found that 52% of likely voters held an unfavorable view of the cameras. That marked a sharp jump in disapproval over a single month and rose to 60% once voters were given a brief description of how the system works.

Flock addresses privacy concerns

The other side:

Flock and its law enforcement supporters argue the cameras are an essential crime-fighting tool.

In a statement to The Associated Press in September, Flock spokesperson MoMo Zhou said the company's technology has helped solve roughly 1 million crimes and reunite about 10,000 missing people with their families.

To address privacy concerns and documented officer abuses, Flock announced a set of platform changes in August 2026 that will become mandatory for law enforcement agencies on Jan. 1, 2027.

The company shortened its standard data retention window from 30 days to seven, unless footage is tied to an active case. It's also requiring all police buyers to use an audit tool that flags unusual search patterns and locks out users pending an internal review.