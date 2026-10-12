Eden Prairie homecoming shooting: 4 men facing riot charges

The Brief Four additional men are facing riot charges in connection with the Eden Prairie High School homecoming shooting. One of the men charged, Musab Aden, was among the two people injured in the shooting. The alleged gunman, Adam Abdihakeem Adam, is also facing assault and riot charges. He is due in court Monday afternoon.



Four additional people are facing riot charges in connection with the shooting outside Eden Prairie High School's homecoming football game earlier this month.

4 men facing riot charges

What we know:

Hennepin County prosecutors charged four men Friday with one count each of third-degree riot involving unlawful force or violence.

The four men charged are:

Abdirahman Ahmed Jama, 18, of Minneapolis

Musab Ibrahim Aden, 18, of St. Paul

Omar Adan Abdullahi, 19, of Burnsville

Mahamed Ali Haji, 20, of Savage

The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Adam Abdihakeem Adam, was also charged on Friday with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of riot with a dangerous weapon.

Eden Prairie homecoming shooting

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting outside Eden Prairie High School's homecoming football game on Oct. 2.

The incident started with a fight on the stadium grounds that police broke up. Authorities said several of those involved were making gang signs during the disturbance, and multiple people were ejected from the stadium, including Aden and another individual.

As the two were walking through the parking lot, a black Hyundai Sonata and blue Subaru Legacy entered the lot. Several people got out of the vehicles, and a fight involving around 10 people reportedly broke out between the groups.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Adam, the driver of the Sonata, returning to his vehicle before coming back to the fight and firing a gun at Aden and another person, striking both, according to the complaint.

The shooting prompted officials to stop the football game and evacuate the stadium.

Investigators believe all those involved in the fight and shooting are associated with gangs, according to the criminal complaint.

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Investigators review cellphone data, surveillance video

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and cellphone records to identify the people involved in the fight.

Police recovered a cellphone reportedly belonging to Jama at the scene and also used cellphone tower data to allegedly place Haji in the area at the time of the shooting.

The complaint states that Abdullahi was the registered owner of the Subaru Legacy. Investigators reviewed data from his cellphone, including a photo taken at McDonald's and navigation activity showing directions toward Eden Prairie High School shortly before the shooting.

Investigators said surveillance video showed both vehicles at a McDonald's in Eden Prairie before they arrived at the high school around 8:40 p.m., according to the complaint.

Surveillance video allegedly showed the Subaru leaving the high school parking lot shortly after shots were fired, according to the complaint.

Court appearance

What's next:

Adam was arrested Oct. 9, and later released on bond ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The four men were charged via warrant, with prosecutors citing concerns about possible retaliation connected to the shooting.

"The State has a public safety concern of imminent harm done against others in retaliation for this incident," the criminal complaint states.

What we don't know:

The other four men were charged via warrant on Friday. It's unknown whether they have been taken into custody.