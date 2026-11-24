The Brief A 19-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of forcing sexual contact on a woman in a University of Minnesota dorm room in late September. Anirudh Promod is charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the incident. The charges state the woman repeatedly told him "no" and said she had a boyfriend, and Promod later admitted he should have stopped.



A 19-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of forcing sexual contact on a woman in a University of Minnesota dorm room in late September, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court Tuesday.

University dorm room allegations

Anirudh Promod, 19, is charged with one felony count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The backstory:

The complaint states University of Minnesota police went to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center on Sept. 29 after a report tied to a Sept. 28 incident at a dorm on the University of Minnesota campus. The woman told officers she had recently met Anirudh Promod, 19, through Snapchat and invited him to her room to build a platonic friendship.

The complaint states Promod tried to kiss her shortly after he arrived. The woman rejected him, told him "no" and said she had a boyfriend, then stepped out for about 10 minutes to take a phone call because she hoped he would leave, but he was still inside her room when she came back.

According to the charges, Promod kissed the victim, removed her shirt and kissed and touched her even after she again told him "no" and reminded him she had a boyfriend. He then allegedly exposed himself and forced her into sexual contact multiple times, while the victim kept telling him "no." "We already kissed, so it doesn’t matter," he allegedly told her, and he also repeatedly asked for "just 30 seconds," the complaint states.

The victim later reported that she tried to appease him because she believed that would make him leave, but after he indicated he would leave if she performed oral sex, he still did not leave, the charges say.

Big picture view:

The complaint states Promod later apologized to the woman, called his conduct an "impulse" and wished her luck in college. Investigators also say he later admitted kissing her and engaging in oral sex after she said she wanted him to stop, and during a recorded Instagram exchange he acknowledged her repeated statements of "no," "do I have to?" and "I have a boyfriend" and said, "I should have stopped I admit it."

Promod is not in custody.