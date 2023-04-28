Ed Sheeran to perform intimate show night before U.S. Bank Stadium concert

article

Ed Sheeran announced a new performance in Minneapolis ahead of his U.S. Bank Stadium concert in August.

The British Grammy Award-winning artist will play songs from his new album "Subtract" at State Theater in Minneapolis on Friday, Aug. 11. The concert also features singer Ben Kweller.

Those who want to see Ed Sheeran in an intimate performance need to sign up to be a Verified Fan through Ticketmaster. A random selection of people registered will get a unique access code to purchase tickets, or be put on a waitlist.

"Being invited to the Verified Fan Onsale doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed," Ticketmaster said in a statement.

Registration to become a Verified fan is open through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets go on sale for selected Verified Fans at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2. To find more information, click here.

Fans who don’t make it to the intimate show at State Theater can still see Ed Sheeran perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets start at $49 and can be found here.