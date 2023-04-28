Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Norman County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Ed Sheeran to perform intimate show night before U.S. Bank Stadium concert

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: In this image released on September 12, Ed Sheeran performs onstage at Pier 3 in Brooklyn for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV (Getty Images)

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ed Sheeran announced a new performance in Minneapolis ahead of his U.S. Bank Stadium concert in August. 

The British Grammy Award-winning artist will play songs from his new album "Subtract" at State Theater in Minneapolis on Friday, Aug. 11. The concert also features singer Ben Kweller. 

Those who want to see Ed Sheeran in an intimate performance need to sign up to be a Verified Fan through Ticketmaster. A random selection of people registered will get a unique access code to purchase tickets, or be put on a waitlist. 

"Being invited to the Verified Fan Onsale doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed," Ticketmaster said in a statement. 

Registration to become a Verified fan is open through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets go on sale for selected Verified Fans at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2. To find more information, click here

Fans who don’t make it to the intimate show at State Theater can still see Ed Sheeran perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets start at $49 and can be found here