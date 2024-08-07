Eagan teen missing after Lake Michigan incident

article

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old boy from Eagan, Minnesota, who is missing after he and other swimmers were seen in distress on Lake Michigan.

What we know

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said multiple 911 callers reported seeing "swimmers in distress" at an area near the intersection of Porter County Road 300 East and West Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders then found two distressed swimmers and a Good Samaritan on the shore who needed medical help. All three are reportedly in stable condition after they were brought to the hospital.

The teen from Eagan, identified as the third swimmer, is still unaccounted for.

Authorities say he was last seen about 300 feet from the shore and that rescue attempts were hindered by large waves.

What comes next

The Indiana DNR said search efforts "will continue based on water conditions."

Names of those involved have not yet been released as notification of relatives is pending.

Background

At the time of the incident, a Beach Hazards Statement was in place, which is an alert from the National Weather Service warning of dangerous conditions at the beach. Waves between six-to-nine-feet tall were predicted by the forecast.