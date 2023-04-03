Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
10
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Eagan police officer released from hospital after wreck

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:14PM
Eagan
FOX 9

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Eagan police officer seriously hurt in a crash last month is back home from the hospital.

The department announced on Monday that Officer Kade Eggum was released from the hospital on Sunday and will continue his recovery from home.

"Officer Eggum's family continues to express their appreciation for all the support during these difficult times, but ask for their privacy as Kade works to make a full recovery" a statement reads.

Eagan police officer in critical condition after crash with semi-truck

An Eagan police officer Kade Eggum is in critical condition after a crash with a semi-truck on Interstate 35E in Eagan Tuesday morning, resulting in the interstate being closed for hours.

Officer Kade Eggum was seriously injured on March 14 when his squad collided with that semi near Yankee Doodle Road in the early morning hours, as he was responding to a call. Officer Eggum had merged onto I-35E from Pilot Knobb Road and was attempting to change lanes when the crash happened.

The collision sent Eggum's squad into the median leaving him unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital in what police said was critical condition. But about two weeks ago, the police department released an update saying Officer Eggum was making strides in recovery.