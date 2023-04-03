Eagan police officer released from hospital after wreck

The Eagan police officer seriously hurt in a crash last month is back home from the hospital.

The department announced on Monday that Officer Kade Eggum was released from the hospital on Sunday and will continue his recovery from home.

"Officer Eggum's family continues to express their appreciation for all the support during these difficult times, but ask for their privacy as Kade works to make a full recovery" a statement reads.

Officer Kade Eggum was seriously injured on March 14 when his squad collided with that semi near Yankee Doodle Road in the early morning hours, as he was responding to a call. Officer Eggum had merged onto I-35E from Pilot Knobb Road and was attempting to change lanes when the crash happened.

The collision sent Eggum's squad into the median leaving him unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital in what police said was critical condition. But about two weeks ago, the police department released an update saying Officer Eggum was making strides in recovery.