Eagan officer seriously hurt in crash 'doing remarkably well' in recovery

article

An Eagan police officer who was seriously injured in a wreck involving a semi along I-35E last week is making strides in his recovery, the police department said Thursday.

Officer Kade Eggum was seriously injured on March 14 when his squad collided with that semi near Yankee Doodle Road in the early morning hours, as he was responding to a call. Officer Eggum had merged onto I-35E from Pilot Knobb Road and was attempting to change lanes when the crash happened.

The collision sent Eggum's squad into the medium leaving him unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital in what police said was critical condition.

In the update on Thursday, the department says Eggum's condition has improved over the past nine days. "Since that time, he has made steady improvements, where he is now listed in ‘stable’ condition," writes Sergeant Rich Evans with Eagan police. "He still has a lot of recovery ahead of him but appears to be doing remarkably well. Officer Eggum has been surrounded by family as they pray for a full recovery."

"His family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support they have received over the past week."