Duluth declares first ever snow emergency

The City of Duluth declared its first ever snow emergency Tuesday as another snow storm hits the North Shore.

The snow emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and will end at 6 p.m. on Wednesday unless another snow emergency is declared. All vehicles need to be cleared from snow emergency routes by 9 p.m. on Tuesday to avoid being ticketed or towed.

This is the Duluth’s first ever snow emergency as the city did not have the criteria or infrastructure in place to declare a snow emergency until this year. Over the summer, the city installed over 2,200 snow emergency signs to create snow emergency routes for plowing.

The National Weather Service’s Duluth office recorded 8.8 inches of snow on Monday, with another round of snow hitting the area on Tuesday.

