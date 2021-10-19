Expand / Collapse search

Duluth poised to declare 1st-ever snow emergency this winter

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Duluth
FOX 9
Duluth snow getty article

A snow plow moved up an icy Lake St. on Sunday morning in Duluth, Minnesota. Photo by Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images / FOX 9)

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Duluth has never declared a snow emergency, but that could change this winter. 

It may seem unusual given that Duluth usually gets plenty of snow in the winter, however until this year, the city did not have the criteria or infrastructure in place to declare a snow emergency. 

Over the summer, the city installed over 2,200 snow emergency signs allowing officials to create snow emergency routes for plowing as well as to declare a snow emergency. 

Duluth officials are now working to get information out to the public on navigating parking changes and emergency plow routes during a snow emergency to avoid getting a ticket or paying a fine.

Duluth, Minn. residents dig out after big snowstorm

Residents in Duluth, Minnesota were digging out Sunday after the weekend storm dropped well over a foot of snow on the city. (Video from KQDS)

 Mayor Emily Larson and city staff are hosting a "City Hall in the City: Let’s Talk About Snow" meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live streamed on the City of Duluth Facebook page. Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time. 

