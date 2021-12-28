Another round of snow, freezing drizzle pushes through Minnesota

Light snow is developing Tuesday morning in southern and western Minnesota that will spread north and eastward through the afternoon and evening.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday. (FOX 9)

It won't be a lot of snow, but some occasional flakes will lead to a few inches of fluff for some. However, our system is split which will lead to a couple different areas of slightly heavier accumulation and then an area of freezing drizzle/mist in between.

Dayplanner for Tuesday, Dec. 28. (FOX 9)

The heavier bands will likely be north and southeast of the Twin Cities with much of the metro likely getting a couple inches or so of flakes. Once the snow winds down though, some freezing mist/drizzle may form that could lead to some minor icy spots.

Shovel quickly Tuesday evening because temperatures will tumble at night with subzero wind chills likely by 9 p.m. in the Twin Cities, then heading for the teens below zero by daylight on Wednesday. Wind chills could be close to 30 below zero in parts of northern and western Minnesota.

