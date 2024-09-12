U of M Duluth chemical explosion prompts evacuation, 1 person injured

article

The Brief An explosion at the University of Minnesota-Duluth campus occurred just before 10 a.m. on Thursday. One person was injured during the explosion, and authorities have responded to ventilate the area. It’s unclear so far what chemical was being used when the explosion occurred.



A chemical explosion on the University of Minnesota-Duluth (U of M) campus led to authorities ventilating a lab after one person was injured.

What we know

According to a SAFEU alert sent at 9:58 a.m., the chemical explosion occurred in a lab at Voss Kovach Hall.

The Duluth Fire Department says crews responded to the lab just before 10 a.m. and provided assistance ventilating the building.

"This was a minor incident with minor injuries and damage, there were minimal impacts and the evacuation is being done out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our campus and community," says U of M communications specialist Alex Messenger.

A graduate student, who was working in a lab setting, sustained minor injuries and was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital, authorities say.

There is no danger to the public, and the lab is expected to reopen later Tuesday.

What we don’t know

It’s unclear so far what chemical was being used at the time that caused the explosion.