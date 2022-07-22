Drought conditions persist across Twin Cities

The dog days of summer are here and so is the hot and dry weather.

The latest map from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows dry conditions continuing to expand, with much of the Twin Cities in the heart of the drought.

"The water resources we use for irrigation are the same water resources that we use for drinking, washing, (and) bathing," said Madeline Seveland of Carver County Water Management Organization.

Take one step outside and you can see where the drought is taking the most visible toll: on our gardens and lawns.

Seveland says while the heat can stress out our landscaping, increased irrigation can take a toll on local water supplies, too.

"During summer months, cities see about three times increase in water usage rates compared to winter," said Seveland.

Adam St. Pierre of Diamond Cut Lawn Care tells Fox 9 he's seen the grass get crispier and crispier across the metro as the summer continues. Recent high wind gusts aren't helping the situation either.

"You've got that added wind this year kind of coming through and really drying stuff out," said St. Pierre, who warns those short, 20-minute lawn watering sessions may do more harm than good.

He recommends watering for a longer period of time, like an hour or more, about once a week for the best results.

"You want to water really deep to get those roots that are farther down to make vibrant and strong grass... If we water just on the surface, those (roots) are forgotten down there, and they won't be utilized."