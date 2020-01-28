Driver sentenced in deadly Rosemount, Minnesota crash where boulder fell off truck

article

A Hastings, Minnesota man was sentenced Tuesday in the deaths of a mother and daughter who died when a boulder hit their vehicle in 2018.

Joseph Czeck, 34, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly crash that occurred on July 9, 2018, which took the lives of 67-year-old Karen Christiansen and 32-year-old Jena Christiansen, both of Shoreview.

Joe Czeck

A 1,100-pound boulder fell off the back of the landscape truck Czeck was driving in Rosemount and struck Karen Christiansen’s vehicle. Both Karen and her daughter, Jena, suffered significant trauma and died at the scene.

Czeck drove off after the crash. Police arrested him in Inver Grove Heights two days later.

A judge sentenced Czeck to a Stay of Execution of Sentence, 10 months in jail and up to 10 years of probation, according to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom. The judge also ordered him to pay restitution.