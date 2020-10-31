Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into trench in Big Lake, Minn., narrowly missing gas line

article

Firefighters and rescue crews in Big Lake, Minnesota saved a driver after they suffered a medical issue and their vehicle went into a 25-foot trench, nearly hitting a main gas line.

Fire crews were called around 2:30 p.m. for the crash off Highway 10 near County Road 14.

Firefighters say the SUV was found wedged on top of metal pillars with the driver trapped inside. Below the SUV was a gas line.

"Below the car ran a 750 psi main gas line that if hit could rupture and end the lives of all around," wrote the fire department.

Crews along with a tow truck worked to stabilize the SUV and remove the driver, who was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The tow crew was able to remove the SUV without any damage to the gas line.

"Good ending to a situation that could have been very bad," firefighters concluded.