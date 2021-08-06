Expand / Collapse search

Driver in deadly Orono crash had BAC over twice the legal limit

By FOX 9 Staff
Friends mourn the loss of two young men killed in a crash in Orono.

ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The driver in a crash that killed two young men, including the son of the Gopher men's hockey coach, had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, according to the Orono Police Department.

The 51-year-old driver, James Blue, turned himself in to police last week and is expected to face charges. Sam Schuneman and Mack Motzko, the son of Coach Bob Motzko, were both killed in the crash.

Search warrant sheds light on crash that killed 2 in Orono, Minnesota

A search warrant sheds light on the crash that killed two young men in Orono, Minnesota and left the driver critically injured.

In an update released Friday, police confirmed Blue's BAC was 0.175, well over the legal limit of 0.08. According to police, data from the vehicle's airbag module showed the vehicle was traveling 94 to 99 mph just before the crash.

According to a search warrant, Blue told officers on scene that he was "guilty" and admitted to drinking at Maynard’s before driving. 