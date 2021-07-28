Driver charged in Orono crash that killed 2

The driver involved in the Orono crash that killed two young men has been charged and taken into custody, authorities announced Wednesday.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, the driver, 51-year-old James Blue, turned himself in at the Orono Police Department.

Blue is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and is being booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Saturday night, Blue was driving his Bentley when he crashed near his home in Orono. Sam Schuneman and Mack Motzko, the son of Gopher Men’s Hockey Coach Bob Motzko, were both killed in the crash. Blue was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a search warrant, the 51-year old told officers on scene that he was "guilty" and admitted to drinking at Maynard’s before driving. Neighbors reported Blue was traveling in excess of 100 mph in a 40 mph zone around a curve on a small hill approaching his home.