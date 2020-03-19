Driver charged, arrested in hit-and-run of Edina student at bus stop

article

A 26-year-old Michigan man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash of an Edina High School student at a bus stop, according to the Edina Police Department.

Authorities arrested Carlton Duke Troutman in his home state of Michigan. He has been charged with second-degree assault.

On January 23, Kyla Avant was about to board her school bus when a vehicle passed the bus and struck her. At the time of the crash, the bus was fully stopped and had its stop arm extended. Luckily, Avant was not seriously injured.

Since the incident, the search was on to track down the suspected driver.

“Thanks to the hard work of officers, the Investigative Division and help from other agencies, we were able to arrest the person responsible for this egregious crime,” said Lt. Tim Olson in a press release.

Troutman is currently is custody at the Eaton County Jail in Michigan.



