Edina HS student injured in hit-and-run crash while getting on school bus

A female student was injured in a hit-and-run crash as they were getting on a school bus heading to Edina High School Thursday morning, according to police.

According to Edina Police Sgt. Aaron White, the crash occurred at 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of France Avenue South and Halifax Avenue South in Edina. The bus was traveling southbound picking up students when it stopped at the intersection. Three students went to board the bus.

Edina Police are looking for this vehicle they believe struck and injured an Edina High School student Thursday morning. (Edina Police Department / FOX 9)

As the third student was walking to the bus, the vehicle passed the bus on the right side, going partially onto the sidewalk, striking the student.

White said the vehicle was traveling at a "pretty high rate of speed," and made no attempt to stop, according to witnesses. Police say the vehicle is likely a Chevy Malibu or Chevy Cruze. Anyone with information about the car or its driver is asked to call Edina Police at 952-826-1600.

The bus was fully stopped with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. White added that the bus was crowded and likely at the end of its route. Another bus came to take the students to the high school after the crash.

Paramedics transported the student to Fairview Southdale Hospital where her condition is unknown.

Police are working with Edina Public Schools to investigate the incident.

Edina Public Schools sent the following letter to families after the incident Thursday morning: