Dr. Booker Hodges becomes Bloomington's first Black police chief

The City of Bloomington, Minnesota swore in its first Black police chief on Monday.

Dr. Booker T. Hodges became the department's police chief during the ceremony Monday night. Hodges was selected to replace former chief Jeff Potts in February. Potts retired last year after 12 years as chief.

Dr. Hodges brings a wealth of experience to the city after serving as assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, chief of police in Prior Lake, and as an undersheriff with Ramsey County.