Downtown Minneapolis: Strong signs of recovery, challenges remain

The Brief The 70th annual meeting of the Minneapolis Downtown Council hosted about 1,000 people from the downtown business community. Civic leaders boast of new business investments, more workers in the office and millions coming to concerts, games and events. But perceptions of safety and empty commercial space remain hurdles to a faster rebound.



Over lunch in the Minneapolis Armory Thursday, about 1,000 people from the downtown business community heard part progress report, part pep rally.

Downtown Minneapolis has a lot of bright spots: $200 million in new building permits, a big drop in crime statistics, millions of people attending festivals, events, concerts and games.

But hurdles remain.

Downtown Minneapolis’s image

What we know: Six years after the pandemic emptied downtown, which was quickly followed by civil unrest, recovery remains ongoing and has persistent hurdles.

"Probably the number one is the perception that it’s not safe down here or it’s unpredictable what’s going to happen day to day," Downtown Council CEO Adam Duininck told FOX 9. "Are there going to be protests, or are there going to be disruptions to businesses or these sorts of things."

Recently, concerns related to immigration enforcement added to those questions, as Duininck noted in his opening remarks at the luncheon.

"I want to thank the citizens of our city who stood together and remained vigilant in these dark and challenging weeks," he said. "I want to thank the business leaders who stood up and spoke out as well."

People have returned

By the numbers:

According to the Downtown Council, last year saw about $200 million in new building permits downtown.

More than nine million people came downtown for sports, concerts and special events. Crime in the warehouse district dropped by 55%. The population held steady, with about 60,000 residents and vacancy rates remained low.

Sixteen of the 20 largest employers have return-to-office policies for at least a few days a week.

Not enough

What they're saying:

But one of the speakers at the luncheon, the founder of restaurant Hell’s Kitchen, said keeping small business afloat is still tough.

"Please get back together and figure out a way to bring employees back downtown," said Cynthia Gerdes. "Even one more day for your company means the world to us. It means everything. We can pay bills, we can have payroll."

And the new Chair of the Minnesota Twins, Tom Pohlad, recognized the effect that sports has on downtown vitality, and they’re focused on everything possible to attract fans to Target Field, even if the team struggles.

"Events draw people. It’s what creates the vibrancy downtown, said Pohlad. "Our success is a responsibility because when we’re doing well, the city’s alive and the community is united."

Converting vacant spaces

What's next:

Downtown residential numbers remain steady, about 60,000 people. Duininck says more apartments are under construction and vacancy rates are relatively low.

But there’s still a higher vacancy of commercial space. And they continue to look at how those can be repurposed, especially into housing.

"Can we convert it to housing, can we invest in data centers? Can we look at some other unique uses for the space? "The better use in some of these space is residential, converting to housing, but it’s going to take some financial tools, some help and some developer confidence, investor confidence, as well."