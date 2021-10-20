Don't release goldfish or Koi into ponds, Savage city officials say

The city of Savage, Minnesota is urging residents not to release unwanted fish into ponds, streams or lakes.

Goldfish and Koi can live up to 25 years, reproduce rapidly and survive through the winter, Water Resource Manager Jesse Carlson warned. The invasive species often dig along lake beds, uprooting plants and demolishing food sources of native fish. The constant stir up of mud and sediment by the goldfish can also lower the water's quality.

"If someone dumps them into our water, it could be catastrophic," Carlson said.

The city also shared a photo of a goldfish-filled pond recently taken at Canterbury Park in Savage.

The city of Savage is asking people to not release unwanted fish into local waterbodies. Call 952-882-2686 to report any sightings. (City of Savage)

This is not the only time goldfish have been found in the Twin Cities metro area.

In July, fish survey crews found large invasive goldfish in Keller Lake in Burnsville. The fish grew well beyond their typical size.

Around this time last year, Carver County Water Management Organization removed roughly 50,000 goldfish from Big Woods Lake in Chaska. Environmental scientists removed an additional 29,000 goldfish days after. The overpopulation expanded to a chain of at least five area lakes.

Advertisement

Call 952-882-2686 to report sightings of Koi or goldfish in local waterbodies.