MN DNR urges fish house owners to plan for removal before end of season

The Brief The Minnesota DNR is urging fish house owners to plan for removals before deadlines. Recent warm weather has led to thin-ice warnings in parts of Minnesota. Owners must also clean up trash, including wooden and frozen materials, when removing shelters.



A stretch of weather that saw record-high temperatures in February has the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources urging anglers to plan ahead for ice house removals as deadlines approach.

Minnesota ice house removal deadlines

What we know:

The DNR says the following deadlines must be adhered to for removal of ice houses by all anglers:

March 2 for southern inland waters

March 16 for northern inland waters

March 31 for Minnesota-Canada border waters

The DNR says anglers can continue fishing after the deadlines, but any shelters on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise must be occupied.

The department also warns anglers that shelters cannot be left at public access sites.

As warmer weather approaches, concerns about both people and shelters falling through the ice continue to rise, department officials warn.

What they're saying:

"It’s been a good, long season for many anglers," said Lt. Col. Robert Gorecki, assistant director of the DNR Enforcement Division, said in a statement. "We’d like to see that continue and have this part of the season end on a high note, which means shelters off by the deadlines and the ice free of litter."

What's next:

Fish house owners are reminded by the department to clean up and properly dispose of trash, which includes removing wooden blocking materials that might have become frozen.