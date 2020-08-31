Divers recover body of 6-year-old from Mississippi River in Minneapolis after 40-hour search

article

The body of a 6-year-old child has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, 40 hours after the child went underwater and never resurfaced.

At approximately 11 a.m. Monday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and Minnesota DNR recovered the child’s body from the river near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, approximately a half mile from where the group of children initially went into the river.

The boy, who family has identified as Isaac Childress III, was biking with siblings and friends Saturday when they stopped to swim at Boom Island.

“I don’t wish this on anyone to feel what I feel right now,” said Dominique Alexander, the boy’s mother.

“They just kind of went, I think meant to get their toes wet to cool off, but unfortunately they got a little too far out," explained Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson. "Fortunately, the two other kids who were a little further out got brought back in."

The sheriff’s office vowed to search day and night until the boy was found, and crews pulled his body from the water around 11 a.m. Monday.

“From the day we got down here…I said we’re not going to leave that boy alone in the water so there’s a boat or a deputy on the water looking for him.”

Community advocates have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family through difficult times.