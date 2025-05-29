Disappearance of Manny Collins: What we know so far

The Brief Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., 16, has been missing for nearly three weeks. Police worry he's being held against his will. He was last seen on May 8 near the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Authorities have a person of interest in the teen's disappearance, but so far no arrests have been made.



Law enforcement is still searching for a missing Columbia Heights teen who disappeared against his will nearly three weeks ago.

Manny Collins reported missing

The backstory:

Jordan "Manny" Collins has been missing for nearly three weeks. He was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mom, Ashley Berry, said he was staying with his father at the time.

Collins is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a ribbed tank top with red/black plaid pants.

Coordinated searches have been conducted around the neighborhood and at nearby parks, but Collins has not been located. Authorities say forensic evidence has been collected and is currently being processed.

Investigators interviewed several individuals, including Collins' father, but law enforcement would not comment on whether he was cooperating.

Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said they have some investigative leads and a person of interest in Collins' disappearance. He would not identify this individual to "protect the integrity of the investigation" but said so far, this person has "not been helpful." No one has been arrested or formally charged.

The sheriff added that they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, and this incident is specific to Collins, but "nothing is off the table at this point."

Timeline of disappearance and investigation

Timeline:

Here are the key dates authorities have mentioned so far in the search for Collins.

May 8: Collins was last seen near the area of the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother reported she last heard from her son in a text at around 4 a.m.

May 11: Collins' mother said that her son’s phone turned on for about three minutes before shutting off again. Police added there has been no activity from Collins' phone or social media since he was reportedly last seen.

May 12: A patrol officer with the Columbia Heights Police Department took a missing person’s report and passed it onto investigators, who started looking into the case.

May 13: The Minnesota BCA issued a missing persons alert for Collins.

May 15: Based on some of the facts investigators uncovered, police said they contacted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to get assistance from their criminal investigation unit.

May 28: Family members and law enforcement held a press conference on the teenager's disappearance, saying they believe he went missing against his will.

The investigation is a joint effort between the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia Heights Police Department. Law enforcement is also getting assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and North Start Search and Rescue.

Law enforcement asks for the public’s help

What you can do:

Law enforcement is asking businesses and residents near the area of 49th and University Avenue to review video between May 8 and May 12 for any signs of Collins or other suspicious footage. Residents in the area are also asked to check their property for any suspicious items.

"We believe that somebody knows something. And maybe if it’s just in the back of their mind somewhere, that they’ll reach out through the BCA or through the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to share that bit of information, which might be critical as we search to locate Manny," said Sheriff Wise.

Videos and photos can be submitted to an evidence portal through the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office here.

Law enforcement, family, and friends of Collins urge those with information about his disappearance to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the BCA Resource Line at 1877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.