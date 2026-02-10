Minnesota Twins bringing back Twins.TV for 2026 MLB season

The Brief The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday they're bringing back Twins.TV for the 2026 season. Twins' fans can buy a full-season streaming subscription for $99.99, or a monthly subscription for $19.99. Twins' fans can watch nine Spring Training games on FOX 9 and FOX 9+.



The Minnesota Twins are reporting for Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., this week. On Tuesday, the team announced it's bringing back Twins.TV for the 2026 season.

Twins.TV returns in 2026 - Subscription details

What we know:

Twins' fans can watch all 162 regular season games with the return of Twins.TV, a direct-to-consumer streaming option, for 2026.

The 2026 Twins.TV subscriptions offer live and on-demand access to all regular season games for $99.99, with no blackouts for in-market viewers. You can also get a monthly subscription for $19.99, with access to all Twins' games during that month, other than nationally-televised games.

Fans can register at Twins.TV and enjoy a free April monthly Twins Pass with a yearly subscription. Twins.TV is available on various devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku. Subscribers can also access the service through the MLB App on Apple and Android devices.

Twins.TV will also be on select cable, satellite and multi-channel providers this season. A zip code finder to locate your viewing option can be located at twins.com/watch.

Twins Spring Training on FOX 9

How you can watch:

Before committing to Twins.TV for the 2026 season, you can watch nine Spring Training games on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, Here is a list of games that will be aired:

Feb. 25: 12:05 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox, airing on FOX 9+

Feb. 27: 12:05 p.m. vs. NY Yankees, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 4: 12:05 p.m. Puerto Rico WBC, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 12: 12:05 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 14: 12:05 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Rays, airing on FOX 9

Mar. 16: 12:05 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 19: 12:05 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Spring Breakout), airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 20: 12:05 p.m. vs. Toronto Blue Jays, airing on FOX 9

Mar. 24: 12:05 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox, airing on FOX 9+

Twins.TV broadcast features

Why you should care:

Cory Provus is returning as the Twins' play-by-play television voice. He'll be joined by Twins' Hall of Famer and former first baseman Justin Morneau, who will be the lead analyst. New for the 2026 season, former Twins' legend Paul Molitor joins as an analyst. Other analysts include former Twins Glen Perkins, Trevor Plouffe and Denard Span.

Twins.TV broadcasts will include features like "Ump Cam" and live player interviews. Exclusive content such as "Warning Track Walks" and "The Mor-u-neau" will return, offering fans unique insights.

What we don't know:

Details on the availability of Twins.TV on cable and satellite providers are yet to be fully disclosed. The Source: This story uses information from a press release by the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball.

Twins' 2026 season outlook

Big picture view:

The Twins went through an offseason of change, firing Rocco Baldelli after seven seasons and a 70-92 record in 2025. Former bench coach Derek Shelton is the new manager, and Derek Falvey recently decided to mutually part ways with the Twins as the team's President of Baseball and Business Operations.

On the field, Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan are back to lead the starting rotation. Mainstays like center fielder Byron Buxton, and infielder Royce Lewis are also back for the 2026 season.