Minnesota weather: A bright and tranquil day on Wednesday

The Brief Expect bright skies and light winds across Minnesota on Wednesday. Highs reach the 20s in northern Minnesota, the 30s in central areas, and the 40s in the south. The warming trend continues to build through the week, with highs nearing 50 by the weekend.



Bright skies, light winds and mild temperatures will make for a pleasant day in the Twin Cities metro on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a mild Wednesday with partly cloudy to sunny skies and light winds across much of Minnesota.

The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 38 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see highs in the 20s, central regions warm into the 30s, and southern Minnesota climbs into the 40s.

Skies turn cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the 20s for the metro area.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Early morning clouds clear for more sunshine Thursday afternoon. Temperatures in the metro will climb into the 40s and reach close to 50 degrees in southwestern Minnesota.

Southerly breezes develop Friday, helping push temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. The warming trend continues into the weekend, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees on Saturday and into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: