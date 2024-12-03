Dirty soda shop called Sota opens in Minnesota

article

The Brief A dirty soda shop called Sota has opened a brick-and-mortar store in Maple Grove after seeing success as a food truck. The dirty soda trend has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially in the wake of the Hulu reality show "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." A dirty soda is a sweet concoction made by mixing soda with things like cream, syrups and juices.



Dirty sodas are having a moment, and now there's a new dirty soda shop in Minnesota.

What we know

Sota, which calls itself "Minnesota's first and only dirty soda," opened a brick-and-mortar store at 13630 Grove Drive N in Maple Grove on Monday, Dec. 2, after seeing success as a food truck.

What is a dirty soda?

A dirty soda is a sweet concoction made by mixing soda with things like cream, flavored syrups or fruit juices, and has been popular in Utah for more than a decade.

The concept of a dirty soda has been gaining popularity on TikTok and other social media platforms in recent years, especially after Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." The reality show featured a group of moms in Utah who drink multiple dirty sodas a week — and raved about their favorite combinations.

What's on Sota's menu?

Sota offers an extensive lineup of dirty sodas using different kinds of pop, juice or sparkling water, as well as nugget ice. They're served in different sizes, including 32 ounces and 44 ounces.

Here's a look at some items on the menu:

Barbie Girl: Made with still or sparkling water, as well as strawberries, coconut and strawberry puree.

1979: Made with Coke, Diet Coke, Pepsi or Diet Pepsi, as well as vanilla, fresh lime and coconut cream.

Stacy's Mom: Made with Dr. Pepper or Diet Dr. Pepper, as well as cherry, vanilla and cream.

Vogue: Made with Coke, Diet Coke, Pepsi or Diet Pepsi, as well as Fanta orange, vanilla and fresh orange.

Mo Money: Made with Dr. Pepper or Diet Dr. Pepper, as well as butterscotch, vanilla and cream.

The Rain: Made with Sprite, Mountain Dew or Diet Mountain Dew, as well as blue raspberry, vanilla and raspberry puree.

California Love: Made with Minute Maid lemonade, as well as strawberries, peach and strawberry puree.

Juicy: Made with Fanta Orange, as well as vanilla, cream and an orange wedge.

Satellite: Made with Mug Root Beer, as well as toasted marshmallow and cream.

You can find the full menu, as well as the flavor of the week, on Sota's website.