DHS says Augsburg University administrator tried to 'obstruct' arrest of wanted man

The Brief DHS officials released its response to an ICE arrest on the Augsburg University campus over the weekend. An arrest of a student on campus turned into a confrontation between agents and students and staff. In a statement on Monday, DHS officials accused an Augsburg administrator of attempting to obstruct the arrest of a man who is a registered sex offender.



Homeland Security officials are accusing an Augsburg University administrator and campus security of attempting to "obstruct" the arrest of a man by ICE agents over the weekend who DHS says is a registered sex offender with a DWI arrest on his record.

Augsburg ICE incident

The backstory:

On Saturday afternoon, a tipster alerted FOX 9 to an ICE arrest on the Augsburg campus in Minneapolis. On Sunday, Augsburg officials said ICE agents were involved in a confrontation involving students and staff outside a residence hall as the agents targeted an undergraduate student.

"They aimed weapons at witnesses that included staff and students while many more students watched from their windows," an Augsburg spokesperson wrote. "These tactics, with the implicit threat of violence, are unacceptable, dangerous and profoundly disturbing."

ICE says Augsburg administrator involved in fracas

What we know:

On Monday, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson shared their version of events, saying an Augsburg administrator and campus security tried to obstruct the arrest of a man wanted by ICE. Officials say the administrator attempted to block the ICE vehicles from leaving the scene.

DHS says the man who was arrested is in the country illegally, is a registered sex offender and has a previous drunk driving arrest. FOX 9 has not yet been able to track down criminal records to confirm the DWI arrest nor the sex offender status. In Minnesota, only Level 3 sex offenders are required to publicly register.

What they're saying:

The statement from DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reads:

"A university administrator and campus security attempted to obstruct the arrest. Our officers told the school Administrator and campus security that ICE had a warrant for the illegal alien's arrest. The school administrator told ICE officers they were violating university policies. Our officers informed them that federal law supersedes any university policy and that if campus security would not stop blocking the law enforcement vehicle from exiting, they would be obstructing justice. The school administrator continued her efforts to block the vehicle from leaving and ordered campus security to stand in front of the vehicle. Our officers followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area and successfully arrested this criminal illegal alien.

"There is a growing trend of agitators and rioters obstructing the arrest of illegal aliens. Our officers are facing a more than 1050% increase in assaults against them as they arrest the worst of the worst including murderers, sexual predators, terrorists, and gang members."