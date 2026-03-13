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SWAT, multiple agencies respond to 'active situation' in western Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 13, 2026 11:54am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an "active situation" near the City of Appleton, Minnesota.
    • The sheriff's office is asking residents to stay away from the area.
    • Further details were not immediately available.

APPLETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT team, are responding to what authorities describe as an active situation in the City of Appleton, according to the Swift County Sheriff's Office. 

Active situation in Swift County

What we know:

Officials posted on social media around 10:55 a.m. on Friday that agencies were staged near the viaduct at Reuss Avenue. Authorities are advising residents and the public to stay away from the area as the situation continues to unfold.

"This is still an active situation," the sheriff's office wrote in an 11:30 a.m. update. 

The City of Appleton announced on social media that the Civic Center is closed "until further notice."

The Appleton Library also posted that, due to "an ongoing threat in the community," the mayor has closed all city buildings, including the Appleton Public Library, until further notice. Appleton Area Health is also on lockdown.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the nature of this incident have been released. 

Appleton is located about 150 miles west of the Twin Cities. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota