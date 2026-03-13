Phishing scam targets Minneapolis permit applicants as FBI issues warning

The Brief The City of Minneapolis is warning its residents about a phishing scam that is targeting permit and zoning applicants. This group is being asked by scammers to pay "bogus" fees to complete the permit or zoning process. City officials say they know about at least 15 scam emails in the last year from the scammers.



The FBI and the City of Minneapolis are warning about a new phishing scam that is targeting permit and zoning applicants.

Permit, zoning application scams

Local perspective:

According to the City of Minneapolis, this scam is targeting people during the permit and zoning application process.

People with active land-use permits or zoning applications are being asked by scammers to pay fake additional fees.

City officials know about at least 15 emails sent to applicants trying to scam them. Officials say they are not aware of any victims of the scam in Minneapolis.

Officials say that scammers are posing as city or county planning and zoning officials by sending emails with fake invoices and instructions to pay fees immediately or face delays or cancellations in their permit or zoning application.

These scammers are also using formatting and imagery similar to the City of Minneapolis, and their email usernames are similar to city or county emails but with @usa.com

The emails are usually time with legitimate ongoing permit and zoning processes.

Big picture view:

The scam is a problem nationwide, with the FBI putting out a public service announcement warning against the scam.

How to protect yourself from scams

What you can do:

Any legitimate City of Minneapolis communications will come from a @minneapolismn.gov address.

The city will also never ask for payment from PayPal or other wire transfer, gift card or other electronic methods.

If you think an email is suspicious, do not respond, download attachments or click any links. Then report it to the city by calling 311.