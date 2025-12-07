ICE at Augsburg University: What happened?

The Brief Augsburg University reports an incident involving masked ICE agents on campus. ICE agents allegedly aimed weapons at witnesses, including staff and students. ICE agents need a judicial warrant to enter school buildings.



Augsburg University is expressing deep concern after an incident involving masked ICE agents targeting an undergraduate student on campus.

ICE agents on campus

What we know:

Augsburg University stated that the incident occurred around 4 p.m. and involved ICE agents aiming weapons at witnesses, including staff and students. The university described these actions as "unacceptable, dangerous, and profoundly disturbing."

A viewer provided FOX 9 with a video of the incident, noting that someone was detained. However, FOX 9 has not yet independently confirmed this information.

Legal perspective on ICE presence

What they're saying:

"The public just can't walk into the school hallways. Well, there's no reason why an ICE officer can do the same and so if they want to get in, they can either get a warrant or they can wait outside. They can't come in the building," said David Wilson, managing attorney.

He explained that ICE needs a judicial warrant to enter school buildings.

Wilson also emphasized that if ICE shows up without a judicial warrant, individuals are not obligated to answer questions or provide information.

"ICE is often just probing and trying to find out if someone is there. And so often, people volunteer information when they really don't have to do that," said Wilson.

Why you should care:

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about ICE activities in the Twin Cities and raises questions about the rights of schools and individuals when ICE agents are present.

Two types of warrants

Big picture view:

There are potentially two different warrants ICE could show you. They can show you an ICE warrant or a judicial one.

According to Wilson, with the ICE warrant you can’t interfere, but you don’t have to facilitate in finding someone.

"An ice warrant will describe it will have ICE's in notation, saying, this is a notice from ice could be a notice of inspection. It could be an administrative subpoena. A judicial warrant will be signed by a judge. It will have a seal on it, it'll be very clear that a judge has reviewed it, compared to an ice officer signing it over at Fort Snelling," said Wilson.