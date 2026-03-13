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from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County
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Live updates on MN winter storm: Airport conditions

By
Published  March 13, 2026 12:06pm CDT
Winter Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A major winter storm is expected to hit the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota Saturday night into Sunday.
    • In preparation for the storm, some airlines are providing waivers if flights have to be rebooked.
    • Find live updates on airport conditions below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A large snow storm is expected to pass through Minnesota Saturday into Sunday, and some airlines are already getting prepared for it. 

A winter storm warning is in place for the Twin Cities, and for portions of southern and central Minnesota from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday. 

The National Weather Service says, "travel is expected to become very difficult or impossible late Saturday night and Sunday."

READ MORE: MN weather: Winter storm warning issued; dangerous travel conditions possible this weekend

A winter storm watch is also in effect for areas of west-central and southwestern Minnesota.

Here are live updates on airport conditions ahead of the winter storm: 

MN weather: Gusty winds, afternoon sunshine Friday

MN weather: Gusty winds, afternoon sunshine Friday

Morning gusty winds will gradually improve, along with a break in the clouds for some afternoon sunshine. The attention then shifts to an incoming winter storm this weekend. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

11:50 a.m. — Delta issues waivers

Delta Air Lines is issuing waivers for any flights that have to be rescheduled due to winter weather in Minnesota and for much of the Upper Midwest. 

For more information, click here. 

11:30 a.m. — Sun Country issues waivers

Sun Country Airlines is allowing passengers who booked tickets to or from Minneapolis and Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, Madison and Appleton to rebook one time with no additional costs. 

The original ticket had to be purchased before March 12 and the trip was originally set for Sunday, March 15. New travel dates have to be within a week of the original booking. 

For more information, click here. 

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