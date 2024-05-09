Minnesota ranked among Top 10 best states in US

article

U.S. News & World Report named Minnesota as one of the best states in the nation.

The ranking uses 70 metrics and thousands of data points to analyze how states are doing in various categories, such as education, healthcare, economy, crime and corrections, infrastructure, fiscal stability, natural environment, and opportunity. The states are ranked based on their overall score and receive rankings in individual categories.

The Top 10 states are:

Utah New Hampshire Nebraska Minnesota Idaho Iowa Vermont Washington Florida Massachusetts

Here’s how Minnesota ranked in the following categories:

Second in natural environment

Seventh in fiscal stability

Ninth in infrastructure

12th in opportunity

16th in health care

17th in education

22nd in crime and corrections

26th in economy

Minnesota moved up one place on the 2024 list, while Utah held onto the top position for two years.