Minnesota ranked among Top 10 best states in US
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. News & World Report named Minnesota as one of the best states in the nation.
The ranking uses 70 metrics and thousands of data points to analyze how states are doing in various categories, such as education, healthcare, economy, crime and corrections, infrastructure, fiscal stability, natural environment, and opportunity. The states are ranked based on their overall score and receive rankings in individual categories.
The Top 10 states are:
- Utah
- New Hampshire
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Vermont
- Washington
- Florida
- Massachusetts
RELATED: The top 10 high schools in MN: US News ranking
Here’s how Minnesota ranked in the following categories:
- Second in natural environment
- Seventh in fiscal stability
- Ninth in infrastructure
- 12th in opportunity
- 16th in health care
- 17th in education
- 22nd in crime and corrections
- 26th in economy
Minnesota moved up one place on the 2024 list, while Utah held onto the top position for two years.