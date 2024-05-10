Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 3: Tipoff time, watch parties, FOX 9 pregame/postgame

After dominating the Denver Nuggets in Game 2, the Minnesota Timberwolves head into Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday night at home at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Wolves are back at Target Center for their first game since April 23, and if you can't make it to the game, the team has partnered with 11 bars in Minneapolis to host watch parties for Games 3 and 4. Here's the list:

Tom’s Watch Bar at 609 Hennepin Ave.

Kieran’s Irish Pub at 85 N 6th St.

Lyon’s Pub at 16 South 6th St.

The Loop at 606 N Washington Ave. #100

8th Street Grill at 800 S Marquette Ave. Unit 107

The Local at 931 Nicollet Mall

Sneaky Pete’s at 14 N 5th St.

The Loon Cafe at 500 N 1st Ave.

Gluek’s Restaurant & Bar at 16 N 6th St.

The Corner Bar at 1501 Washington Ave. S

'Strip and Gobert' inspired by FOX 9's Hannah Flood

A Wolves playoff run wouldn't be complete without a signature cocktail — and a Minneapolis bar came through, making one in response to a suggestion made by FOX 9's Hannah Flood.

Hannah posted on Instagram suggesting someone make a "Strip and Gobert" — a play on the "strip and go naked" cocktail with a nod to Timberwolves player Rudy Gobert — for the Wolves' playoff run, and posted it on Instagram. Soon after, The Freehouse in Minneapolis responded, saying it had done just that.

The restaurant is now serving a "Strip and Gobert," featuring vodka, lemon, Freehouse lager, and a Tajin rim. It'll run you $10.

