3 students from Minnesota honored as U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2024

Three Minnesota students were named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education announced.

Ming Wei Yeoh from Minnetonka High School was named in the Presidential Scholar in the Arts. While Derrick Siu of Edina High School and Philippa Jane Pflaum, who goes to school at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, but is from Wayzata, were named as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The scholars are selected based on academic success, excellence in the arts and technical education, school evaluations, through essays and community service. Two students are chosen from each state, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad. 15 students are also chosen at-large, 20 students in the arts and 20 students in career and technical education.

The U.S. Department of Education says the students who were chosen will be recognized this summer with an online recognition program.

"The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead."