Developer outlines plans for new HmongTown 2 at Maplewood Mall

Plans are in the works for a second HmongTown Marketplace location in the east metro at Maplewood Mall, as the developer looks to move into the former Sears location at the mall.

Monday, the developer of the first HmongTown, Toua Xiong, met with the Maplewood City Council to outline his plans for the planned second location.

Last November, Xiong purchased the former Sears building at Maplewood Mall for the new location. The building has sat empty since Sears pulled out in 2018.

The current HmongTown Marketplace location, located off Como Avenue near Marion Street in St. Paul, is home to food and craft vendors and also a farmer's market. For the second location, Xiong told council members during Monday's work session that he hopes to start construction as soon as possible.

Xiong hopes to open the facility in 2025 but hopes to open up a farmer's market even sooner – if allowed by the city. The council seemed to show overwhelming support for the new HmongTown project.

Minnesota is home to tens of thousands of Hmong people.