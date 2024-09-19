Deshaun Hill honored: Street to be named after late North High QB

A North High quarterback who was the victim of a senseless murder in Minneapolis is set to be honored.

What happened?

The Minneapolis City Council approved an application to add a commemorative name to 16th Avenue North between Irving Avenue and Knox Avenue North to honor Deshaun Hill.

Under the application, the area would be known as "Deshaun Hill Jr. Way" – though homes would retain their 16th Avenue address.

Background

Hill, 15, was killed in a shooting in Feb. 2022, in the area of Penn Avenue and Golden Valley Road, not far from North High.

Police said the accused gunman, Cody Fohrenkam, opened fire on the star quarterback as he was walking near Wally's Foods. Security video shows the two passing each other, perhaps brushing their arms, and then the gunman turns, reaches into his backpack, and shoots Hill in the back.

Fohrenkam was convicted of the shooting and sentenced to more than 38 years behind bars. However, this past May, the Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out the conviction, saying prosecutors "committed prejudicial misconduct during arguments" and failed to show statements Fohrenkam made were lawfully made.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the decision and said, regardless, they would re-try the case.