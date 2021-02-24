Derek Chauvin trial: Mayor Frey, Minneapolis leaders to provide update on security plans

Minneapolis leaders are expected to provide another update Wednesday about security plans for the upcoming trial for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder.

Mayor Jacob Frey will be joined by other officials from the city and Metro Transit for an 11 a.m. news conference about their security plan during the trial. The news conference comes after city leaders and local and state law enforcement outlined their initial plans last week.

The Hennepin County courtroom is already set up for the trial, which is scheduled to begin March 8, and barricades are in place around the court building and city hall. Police plan to bring in help from other law enforcement agencies and the Minnesota National Guard, if necessary.

Meanwhile, a source tells FOX 9 a federal grand jury is considering civil rights charges against Chauvin. The jury is listening to testimony from other former officers about possible violations and other public encounters.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Monday about whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin.

It is unclear when the federal civil rights probe will wrap up or when we can expect a ruling on the third-degree charge, which could impact his upcoming trial.